Legacy of the ‘Mad Dog’ Mission Endures at Birmingham’s Bay of Pigs Ceremony

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U.S. Air Force Chaplain (Capt.) John Kizziah, 117th Air Refueling Wing, provides the invocation during Capt. Thomas “Pete” Ray’s grave side ceremony April 21, 2026, at Forest Hill Cemetery, Birmingham, Ala. This year marked the 65th anniversary of the Bay of Pigs Invasion that took the lives of four Alabama Air National Guard aviators – Leo Baker, Wade Gray, Pete Ray and Riley Shamburger. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Paul Mann)