Legacy of the ‘Mad Dog’ Mission Endures at Birmingham’s Bay of Pigs Ceremony

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Ezra Matkin, 106th Air Refueling Squadron commander, shares details of the failed Bay of Pigs Invasion by Airmen from 117th Tactical Reconnaissance Wing during a memorial service at Forest Hill Cemetery, April 21, 2026, at Forest Hill Cemetery, Birmingham, Ala. This year marked the 65th anniversary of the Bay of Pigs Invasion that took the lives of four Alabama Air National Guard aviators – Leo Baker, Wade Gray, Pete Ray and Riley Shamburger. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Paul Mann)