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    Legacy of the ‘Mad Dog’ Mission Endures at Birmingham’s Bay of Pigs Ceremony [Image 2 of 11]

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    Legacy of the ‘Mad Dog’ Mission Endures at Birmingham’s Bay of Pigs Ceremony

    BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2026

    Photo by Paul Mann 

    117th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jim Whaley, 117th Operations Group commander, talks with Janet Ray, the daughter of Capt. Thomas “Pete” Ray, during Capt. Ray’s grave side ceremony, April 21, 2026, at Forest Hill Cemetery, Birmingham, Ala. This year marked the 65th anniversary of the Bay of Pigs Invasion that took the lives of four Alabama Air National Guard aviators – Leo Baker, Wade Gray, Pete Ray and Riley Shamburger. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Paul Mann)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2026
    Date Posted: 04.29.2026 15:16
    Photo ID: 9648816
    VIRIN: 260421-Z-ZA470-1007
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 897.01 KB
    Location: BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Legacy of the ‘Mad Dog’ Mission Endures at Birmingham’s Bay of Pigs Ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by Paul Mann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Legacy of the ‘Mad Dog’ Mission Endures at Birmingham’s Bay of Pigs Ceremony
    Legacy of the ‘Mad Dog’ Mission Endures at Birmingham’s Bay of Pigs Ceremony
    Legacy of the ‘Mad Dog’ Mission Endures at Birmingham’s Bay of Pigs Ceremony
    Legacy of the ‘Mad Dog’ Mission Endures at Birmingham’s Bay of Pigs Ceremony
    Legacy of the ‘Mad Dog’ Mission Endures at Birmingham’s Bay of Pigs Ceremony
    Legacy of the ‘Mad Dog’ Mission Endures at Birmingham’s Bay of Pigs Ceremony
    Legacy of the ‘Mad Dog’ Mission Endures at Birmingham’s Bay of Pigs Ceremony
    Legacy of the ‘Mad Dog’ Mission Endures at Birmingham’s Bay of Pigs Ceremony
    Legacy of the ‘Mad Dog’ Mission Endures at Birmingham’s Bay of Pigs Ceremony
    Legacy of the ‘Mad Dog’ Mission Endures at Birmingham’s Bay of Pigs Ceremony
    Legacy of the ‘Mad Dog’ Mission Endures at Birmingham’s Bay of Pigs Ceremony

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    117 ARW
    ALANG
    Bay of Pigs
    106 ARS
    National Guard

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