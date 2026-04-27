Legacy of the ‘Mad Dog’ Mission Endures at Birmingham’s Bay of Pigs Ceremony

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U.S. Air Force Col. Jim Whaley, 117th Operations Group commander, places a wreath at the gravesite of Capt. Thomas “Pete” Ray during a memorial service April 21, 2026, Forest Hill Cemetery, Birmingham, Ala. The failed Bay of Pigs invasion occurred 65 years ago and each year the 117th Air Refueling Wing and Southern Museum of Flight remember and honor the sacrifice of four Alabama Air National Guardsmen who paid the ultimate price in the service of their country. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Paul Mann)