Legacy of the ‘Mad Dog’ Mission Endures at Birmingham’s Bay of Pigs Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

117th Air Refueling Wing Honor Guard members stand at parade rest during the grave side ceremony for Capt. Thomas “Pete” Ray, April 21, 2026, at Forest Hill Cemetery, Birmingham, Ala. This year marked the 65th anniversary of the Bay of Pigs Invasion that took the lives of four Alabama Air National Guard aviators – Leo Baker, Wade Gray, Pete Ray and Riley Shamburger. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Paul Mann)