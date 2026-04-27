Real estate specialists in the map room on the 6th floor conducting a meeting using the upgraded technology such as COOLPO 360-degree 4K Video Conference camera and docking station. Rebeckah Garcia (left) said, “I love the new meeting setup and equipment. It works much better.”
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2026 11:58
|Photo ID:
|9648293
|VIRIN:
|260428-O-XH798-3220
|Resolution:
|5872x3915
|Size:
|2.01 MB
|Location:
|KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, “We’re replacing everything — screens, systems, all of it,” A closer look into command center and conference room renovations [Image 8 of 8], by Lawrence Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
We’re replacing everything — screens, systems, all of it,” A closer look into command center and conference room renovations
No keywords found.