A close-up of one of the new Panasonic 360-degree cameras installed in the renovated emergency operations center. These 4K cameras have a voice activation feature that tracks a specific speaker in the room when they are presenting or answering questions.
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2026 11:58
|Photo ID:
|9648283
|VIRIN:
|260428-O-XH798-6190
|Resolution:
|4881x3254
|Size:
|1.38 MB
|Location:
|KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, “We’re replacing everything — screens, systems, all of it,” A closer look into command center and conference room renovations [Image 8 of 8], by Lawrence Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
We’re replacing everything — screens, systems, all of it,” A closer look into command center and conference room renovations
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