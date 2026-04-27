Project management specialist Benjamin Glaser (left) and District logistics manager Will Ristom checking the progress on renovations in the emergency operations center on Wednesday, April 8.
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2026 11:58
|Photo ID:
|9648295
|VIRIN:
|260408-O-XH798-9228
|Resolution:
|5930x3953
|Size:
|2.29 MB
|Location:
|KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, “We’re replacing everything — screens, systems, all of it,” A closer look into command center and conference room renovations [Image 8 of 8], by Lawrence Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
We’re replacing everything — screens, systems, all of it,” A closer look into command center and conference room renovations
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