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    “We’re replacing everything — screens, systems, all of it,” A closer look into command center and conference room renovations [Image 1 of 8]

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    “We’re replacing everything — screens, systems, all of it,” A closer look into command center and conference room renovations

    KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2026

    Photo by Lawrence Brooks 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District

    A Daktronics contractor working on “the brain” that powers in the individual LED panels that power the larger LED screen wall.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2026
    Date Posted: 04.29.2026 11:58
    Photo ID: 9648287
    VIRIN: 260408-O-XH798-4674
    Resolution: 5984x3989
    Size: 2.21 MB
    Location: KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, “We’re replacing everything — screens, systems, all of it,” A closer look into command center and conference room renovations [Image 8 of 8], by Lawrence Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    “We’re replacing everything — screens, systems, all of it,” A closer look into command center and conference room renovations
    “We’re replacing everything — screens, systems, all of it,” A closer look into command center and conference room renovations
    “We’re replacing everything — screens, systems, all of it,” A closer look into command center and conference room renovations
    “We’re replacing everything — screens, systems, all of it,” A closer look into command center and conference room renovations
    “We’re replacing everything — screens, systems, all of it,” A closer look into command center and conference room renovations
    “We’re replacing everything — screens, systems, all of it,” A closer look into command center and conference room renovations
    “We’re replacing everything — screens, systems, all of it,” A closer look into command center and conference room renovations
    “We’re replacing everything — screens, systems, all of it,” A closer look into command center and conference room renovations

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    We’re replacing everything — screens, systems, all of it,” A closer look into command center and conference room renovations

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