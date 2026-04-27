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    “We’re replacing everything — screens, systems, all of it,” A closer look into command center and conference room renovations [Image 8 of 8]

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    “We’re replacing everything — screens, systems, all of it,” A closer look into command center and conference room renovations

    KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2026

    Photo by Lawrence Brooks 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District

    Project management specialist Benjamin Glaser (left) and District logistics manager Will Ristom checking the progress on renovations in the emergency operations center on Wednesday, April 8.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2026
    Date Posted: 04.29.2026 11:58
    Photo ID: 9648290
    VIRIN: 260428-O-XH798-9617
    Resolution: 5805x3870
    Size: 3.47 MB
    Location: KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, “We’re replacing everything — screens, systems, all of it,” A closer look into command center and conference room renovations [Image 8 of 8], by Lawrence Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    “We’re replacing everything — screens, systems, all of it,” A closer look into command center and conference room renovations
    “We’re replacing everything — screens, systems, all of it,” A closer look into command center and conference room renovations
    “We’re replacing everything — screens, systems, all of it,” A closer look into command center and conference room renovations
    “We’re replacing everything — screens, systems, all of it,” A closer look into command center and conference room renovations
    “We’re replacing everything — screens, systems, all of it,” A closer look into command center and conference room renovations
    “We’re replacing everything — screens, systems, all of it,” A closer look into command center and conference room renovations
    “We’re replacing everything — screens, systems, all of it,” A closer look into command center and conference room renovations
    “We’re replacing everything — screens, systems, all of it,” A closer look into command center and conference room renovations

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    We’re replacing everything — screens, systems, all of it,” A closer look into command center and conference room renovations

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