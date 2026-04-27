Date Taken: 04.08.2026 Date Posted: 04.29.2026 11:58 Photo ID: 9648288 VIRIN: 260408-O-XH798-6293 Resolution: 5257x3505 Size: 2.66 MB Location: KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, US

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This work, “We’re replacing everything — screens, systems, all of it,” A closer look into command center and conference room renovations [Image 8 of 8], by Lawrence Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.