Month of the Military Child at Vandenberg SFB

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David Segovia, 30th Civil Engineering Squadron firefighter, left, showcases firefighting tools to base youths during a Month of the Military Child “Touch a Truck” event at the Vandenberg Space Force Base Youth Center, April 20, 2026. April is recognized by the U.S. military community as the Month of the Military Child. During MoMC, service members and their families recognize the children of military families, highlighting the unique, yet triumphant challenges that military children overcome while growing up on a military base. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Hernandez)