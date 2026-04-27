Month of the Military Child at Vandenberg SFB

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Violet Deuel, Vandenberg Military Youth of the Year, smiles for a photo at the Vandenberg Space Force Base Youth Center, April 20, 2026. Violet was recognized as theVandenberg Military Youth of the Year for her dedicated service to her peers at the base Youth Center. The Military Youth of the Year is honored annually during the Month of the Military Child (MoMC). MoMC recognizes the vital role that military youth play in supporting military members and the mission. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Hernandez)