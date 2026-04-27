Violet Deuel, Vandenberg Military Youth of the Year, smiles for a photo at the Vandenberg Space Force Base Youth Center, April 20, 2026. Violet was recognized as theVandenberg Military Youth of the Year for her dedicated service to her peers at the base Youth Center. The Military Youth of the Year is honored annually during the Month of the Military Child (MoMC). MoMC recognizes the vital role that military youth play in supporting military members and the mission. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2026 17:33
|Photo ID:
|9646846
|VIRIN:
|260420-X-IT855-1002
|Resolution:
|5704x3795
|Size:
|3.6 MB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Month of the Military Child at Vandenberg SFB [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Kevin Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Vandenberg SFB Celebrates Month of the Military Child
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