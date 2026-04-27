Vandenberg SFB Celebrates Month of the Military Child

Photo By Senior Airman Kevin Hernandez | Violet Deuel, Vandenberg Military Youth of the Year, left, and U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Cody Deuel, 2nd Space Launch Squadron mission integrator, smile for a photo at the Vandenberg Space Force Base Youth Center, April 20, 2026. Violet was recognized as the Vandenberg Military Youth of the Year for her volunteer service to her peers at the base Youth Center. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Hernandez) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Senior Airman Kevin Hernandez | Violet Deuel, Vandenberg Military Youth of the Year, left, and U.S. Air Force Tech....... read more read more

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – Vandenberg Space Force Base honored the resilience, strength and sacrifices made by children of service members during a celebration of the Month of the Military Child throughout April of 2026.

April is recognized by the U.S. military community as the Month of the Military Child. During MoMC, service members and their families recognize the children of military families, highlighting the unique, yet triumphant challenges that military children overcome while growing up on a military base.

At Vandenberg, the base’s Youth Center and Child Development Center took centerstage for a multitude of events during MoMC, including but not limited to: a parade and assembly, a family pancake breakfast, a chalk art event and a family dinner.

The base Youth Center also hosted a pinwheel building and planting event in partnership with Hawk’s Cove, Vandenberg’s support and resilience center, in recognition of Child Abuse Prevention month, which is also acknowledged in April.

The events aimed to bring families and the base community closer together, collectively supporting military children and their contributions to service members and their mission.

Another notable part of MoMC at Vandenberg was a duty vehicle display event known as Touch a Truck.

Taking place at the base Youth Center, Touch a Truck offered Vandenberg military youth the opportunity to sit in and take photos with police cars from the 30th Security Forces Squadron and firefighting and civil engineering vehicles from the 30th Civil Engineering Squadron. Together, the youths connected with personnel from both of the squadrons, learning more about some of the military career fields that keep the installation safe and running.

Among the Vandenberg service members who supported the Touch a Truck event was U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ethan Flores, 30th SFS’ school resource officer. During the event, Flores reflected on the importance of recognizing military children:

“Showing appreciation for our military children is incredibly important,’” stated Flores. “They are faced with constant adjustment, adapting to new schools, relocating frequently, making new friends and navigating unfamiliar environments. That level of change is an immense challenge and they often handle it remarkably well.”

Military youth demonstrate high levels of resiliency. While most children grow up in one community and school system, military children regularly adapt to new environments and continue to thrive.

“Recognizing and supporting our youth ensures they feel valued,” expressed Flores. “This reinforces the strengths they develop through their unique experiences.”

Vandenberg also annually recognizes a Military Youth of the Year during MoMC. This year, Violet Deuel, the daughter of Tech. Sgt. Cody Deuel, a 2nd Space Launch Squadron mission integrator, won the award, being recognized for her dedicated service to her peers at the base Youth Center.

“I love helping out with the younger kids,” Violet said. “The opportunity to lead them and be there for them when they are looking for guidance has given me a great sense of responsibility and purpose.”

Through the countless hours that Violet has devoted to volunteering at the youth center, she has fostered relationships and opened doors to many new and unique opportunities to grow.

“The friends I have made and bonds I have formed mean the world to me,” said Violet. “We all face a lot of common challenges as military kids and when we support each other through tough times, we all move forward and grow together.”

Violet’s optimism and progressive mindset embodies the warrior spirit of our military members and their families.

“I am so thankful and proud of my dad for his decision to serve,” Violet joyfully shared. “We are preparing for a Permanent Change of Station in a few months and there is so much change that comes along with the move. It isn’t easy, but it’s all about your attitude. I always look for the good and try to make the most out of new opportunities to experience new places and meet new people.”

Violet’s perspective reflects the resilience and adaptability celebrated during MoMC, which continues to recognize the vital role that military youth play in supporting military members and their mission.

At Vandenberg, that recognition is reflected through community events, such as Touch a Truck, reinforcing a strong sense of community and supporting readiness across the base.