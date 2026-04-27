Vandenberg youth wait to take a photo with a 30th Civil Engineer Squadron truck-mounted crane lift during a Month of the Military Child “Touch a Truck” event at the Vandenberg Space Force Base Youth Center, April 20, 2026. The event, organized by the 30th Force Support Squadron, aimed to bring families and communities closer together and showcase how military youths serve their country alongside their parents. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2026 17:33
|Photo ID:
|9646852
|VIRIN:
|260420-X-IT855-1005
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.91 MB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Month of the Military Child at Vandenberg SFB [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Kevin Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Vandenberg SFB Celebrates Month of the Military Child
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