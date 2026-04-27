Month of the Military Child at Vandenberg SFB

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A Vandenberg youth sits in a 30th Security Forces Squadron patrol car during a Month of the Military Child “Touch a Truck” event at the Vandenberg Space Force Base Youth Center, April 20, 2026. “Touch a Truck” is a Month of the Military Child event where Vandenberg police, firefighters and civil engineers display their duty vehicles for the youth to sit in, take photos and learn about the wide range of career fields that keep the installation safe and running. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Hernandez