David Segovia, 30th Civil Engineering Squadron firefighter, left, gives a Sparky the Fire Dog sticker to a base youth during a Month of the Military Child “Touch a Truck” event at the Vandenberg Space Force Base Youth Center, April 20, 2026. Sparky the Fire Dog, the mascot of the Vandenberg fire department, dog advocates for safety and fire prevention. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2026 17:33
|Photo ID:
|9646854
|VIRIN:
|260420-X-IT855-1007
|Resolution:
|5398x3592
|Size:
|3.46 MB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Month of the Military Child at Vandenberg SFB [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Kevin Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Vandenberg SFB Celebrates Month of the Military Child
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