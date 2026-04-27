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    Month of the Military Child at Vandenberg SFB [Image 5 of 6]

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    Month of the Military Child at Vandenberg SFB

    VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Kevin Hernandez 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    David Segovia, 30th Civil Engineering Squadron firefighter, left, gives a Sparky the Fire Dog sticker to a base youth during a Month of the Military Child “Touch a Truck” event at the Vandenberg Space Force Base Youth Center, April 20, 2026. Sparky the Fire Dog, the mascot of the Vandenberg fire department, dog advocates for safety and fire prevention. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Hernandez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2026
    Date Posted: 04.28.2026 17:33
    Photo ID: 9646854
    VIRIN: 260420-X-IT855-1007
    Resolution: 5398x3592
    Size: 3.46 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Month of the Military Child at Vandenberg SFB [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Kevin Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Month of the Military Child at Vandenberg SFB

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    usaf
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    vsfb
    sld30
    MOMC 2026

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