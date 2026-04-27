Month of the Military Child at Vandenberg SFB

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Violet Deuel, Vandenberg Military Youth of the Year, left, and U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Cody Deuel, 2nd Space Launch Squadron mission integrator, smile for a photo at the Vandenberg Space Force Base Youth Center, April 20, 2026. Violet was recognized as the Vandenberg Military Youth of the Year for her volunteer service to her peers at the base Youth Center. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Hernandez)