Violet Deuel, Vandenberg Military Youth of the Year, left, and U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Cody Deuel, 2nd Space Launch Squadron mission integrator, smile for a photo at the Vandenberg Space Force Base Youth Center, April 20, 2026. Violet was recognized as the Vandenberg Military Youth of the Year for her volunteer service to her peers at the base Youth Center. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2026 17:33
|Photo ID:
|9646838
|VIRIN:
|260420-X-IT855-1001
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.01 MB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Month of the Military Child at Vandenberg SFB [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Kevin Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Vandenberg SFB Celebrates Month of the Military Child
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