Ashland Mayor Jim Anderson and Maj. Gen. Craig Strong display the signed Community Partnership agreements in Ashland, Nebraska, April 27, 2026. The formalization of the partnership aims to enhance emergency response capabilities and support for local veterans and service members. (Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Gauret Stearns)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2026 16:00
|Photo ID:
|9646686
|VIRIN:
|260427-Z-VY191-1035
|Resolution:
|3640x2427
|Size:
|1.76 MB
|Location:
|ASHLAND, NEBRASKA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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Nebraska Military Department expands Community Partnership Program to Ashland
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