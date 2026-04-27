Nebraska Lt. Gov. Joe Kelly speaks during a formal gathering at the Ashland Public Library to discuss the Community Partnership Program, April 27, 2026. Kelly noted that the Guard connects military service to everyday life through its relationship with local employers and families. (Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Gauret Stearns)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2026 16:00
|Photo ID:
|9646679
|VIRIN:
|260427-Z-VY191-1030
|Resolution:
|6196x4131
|Size:
|3.92 MB
|Location:
|ASHLAND, NEBRASKA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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Nebraska Military Department expands Community Partnership Program to Ashland
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