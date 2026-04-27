Nebraska Military Department expands Community Partnership Program to Ashland

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Command Sgt. Maj. Dennis Krecklow prepares to place a wreath during a tribute to veterans at the Ashland Cemetery in Ashland, Nebraska, April 27, 2026. The ceremony was attended by state and local leaders to honor military service. (Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Gauret Stearns)