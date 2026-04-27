Maj. Gen. Craig Strong, Nebraska adjutant general, speaks during the formalization of the Community Partnership in Ashland, Nebraska, April 27, 2026. Strong stated that the "heart of Nebraska’s National Guard is here in Ashland" due to the decades-long relationship between the military and the community. (Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Gauret Stearns)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2026 16:00
|Photo ID:
|9646670
|VIRIN:
|260427-Z-VY191-1015
|Resolution:
|5743x3829
|Size:
|2.14 MB
|Location:
|ASHLAND, NEBRASKA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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Nebraska Military Department expands Community Partnership Program to Ashland
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