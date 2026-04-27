Nebraska Military Department expands Community Partnership Program to Ashland

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Maj. Gen. Craig Strong, Nebraska adjutant general, outlines the objectives of the Community Partnership Program during a meeting in Ashland, Nebraska, April 27, 2026. The program is a statewide initiative designed to build trust and enhance civic readiness. (Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Gauret Stearns)