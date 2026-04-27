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    Nebraska Military Department expands Community Partnership Program to Ashland [Image 14 of 16]

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    Nebraska Military Department expands Community Partnership Program to Ashland

    ASHLAND, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gauret Stearns 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Nebraska National Guard

    Maj. Gen. Craig Strong, Nebraska adjutant general, outlines the objectives of the Community Partnership Program during a meeting in Ashland, Nebraska, April 27, 2026. The program is a statewide initiative designed to build trust and enhance civic readiness. (Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Gauret Stearns)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2026
    Date Posted: 04.28.2026 16:00
    Photo ID: 9646683
    VIRIN: 260427-Z-VY191-1033
    Resolution: 6295x4197
    Size: 4.29 MB
    Location: ASHLAND, NEBRASKA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Nebraska Military Department expands Community Partnership Program to Ashland [Image 16 of 16], by SSG Gauret Stearns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Nebraska Military Department expands Community Partnership Program to Ashland
    Nebraska Military Department expands Community Partnership Program to Ashland
    Nebraska Military Department expands Community Partnership Program to Ashland
    Nebraska Military Department expands Community Partnership Program to Ashland
    Nebraska Military Department expands Community Partnership Program to Ashland
    Nebraska Military Department expands Community Partnership Program to Ashland
    Nebraska Military Department expands Community Partnership Program to Ashland
    Nebraska Military Department expands Community Partnership Program to Ashland
    Nebraska Military Department expands Community Partnership Program to Ashland
    Nebraska Military Department expands Community Partnership Program to Ashland
    Nebraska Military Department expands Community Partnership Program to Ashland
    Nebraska Military Department expands Community Partnership Program to Ashland
    Nebraska Military Department expands Community Partnership Program to Ashland
    Nebraska Military Department expands Community Partnership Program to Ashland
    Nebraska Military Department expands Community Partnership Program to Ashland
    Nebraska Military Department expands Community Partnership Program to Ashland

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    Nebraska
    CPP
    National Guard
    partnership
    Nebraska National Guard

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