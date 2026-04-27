Nebraska Military Department expands Community Partnership Program to Ashland

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Ashland Mayor Jim Anderson (left) and Maj. Gen. Craig Strong (right) sign the "Community Partnership" charter at the Ashland Public Library, April 27, 2026. The signing officially welcomed Ashland as the latest city to join the state-led initiative. (Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Gauret Stearns)