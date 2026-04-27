Ashland Mayor Jim Anderson (left) and Maj. Gen. Craig Strong (right) sign the "Community Partnership" charter at the Ashland Public Library, April 27, 2026. The signing officially welcomed Ashland as the latest city to join the state-led initiative. (Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Gauret Stearns)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2026 16:00
|Photo ID:
|9646684
|VIRIN:
|260427-Z-VY191-1034
|Resolution:
|5575x3717
|Size:
|3.14 MB
|Location:
|ASHLAND, NEBRASKA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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Nebraska Military Department expands Community Partnership Program to Ashland
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