Photo By Staff Sgt. Gauret Stearns | Command Sgt. Maj. Dennis Krecklow stands with a memorial wreath at Memorial Hill...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Gauret Stearns | Command Sgt. Maj. Dennis Krecklow stands with a memorial wreath at Memorial Hill overlooking the Ashland Cemetery during a Wreath Laying Ceremony in Ashland, Nebraska, April 27, 2026. The event honored the service and sacrifice of past and present military members as part of the launch of a new Community Partnership between the Nebraska Military Department and the City of Ashland. (Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Gauret Stearns) see less | View Image Page

ASHLAND, Neb. — Low-hanging clouds, breezy conditions and the threat of rain did little to deter the good feeling generated in Ashland, Monday, April 27, 2006, as the Nebraska Military Department and the City of Ashland officially launched a new Community Partnership this week, a collaboration designed to enhance emergency response capabilities and better support service members, veterans and local residents.



The partnership was formalized through a series of public events in Ashland featuring Maj. Gen. Craig Strong, Nebraska adjutant general and Ashland Mayor Jim Anderson. The ceremonies marked Ashland’s entry into a growing network of Nebraska cities committed to mutual support and civic readiness.



The day’s proceedings began at 8:30 a.m. atop the large Memorial Hill overlooking the Ashland Cemetery, which serves as the final resting place for hundreds of local area Veterans. There, during a solemn Wreath Laying Ceremony, Strong and Anderson were joined by Nebraska Lt. Gov. Joe Kelly, Nebraska State Senator Jared Storm, and dozens of local Veterans, citizens and Soldiers from nearby Camp Ashland to honor the service and sacrifice of past and present military members.



The ceremony highlighted the deep historical ties between the Ashland community and the Nebraska Military Department that goes back to 1908 when the Nebraska National Guard held a summer training camp several miles to the east of Ashland.



“We certainly have a great relationship with Camp Ashland,” Anderson said, referring to the local training site that has existed for over a century. “I look forward to continuing our good relationship and partnership for years to come.”



Following the morning tribute, community members and military officials gathered at the Ashland Public Library for a group discussion. This session provided an opportunity for Guard leadership and local stakeholders to discuss specific goals for the partnership.



The engagement culminated at 10:45 a,m. with a formal ceremony where Strong and Anderson signed the "Community Partnership" charter, officially welcoming Ashland into the program.



"The heart of Nebraska’s National Guard is here in Ashland because of the relationship we’ve had for all of these years,” Strong said. That relationship has grown from the initial camp where a local woman rented some of her farm to the Guard to conduct its training, to the early 1920s when the decision was made to officially create a semi-permanent training installation on the banks of the Platte River, just each of Ashland. That camp has now grown into the current Camp Ashland installation where thousands of military men and women receive important leadership and technical training annually.



It’s an effort that continues to leave a major impact on the military as well as the community at large, said Kelly.

“You know, the Guard connects us to our everyday life much more than the regular service just by its very nature,” Kelly said, himself a Veteran of the Nebraska Army National Guard. “So I like to, during stops like these, thank everyone in the community for what they do as employers and family members to support our folks who are in the Guard.”



Strong echoed that sentiment.



“On behalf of the men and women of the Nebraska National Guard, I want to thank each and every citizen of this beautiful community for always being there when we needed you most,” Strong said. “That's why I'm so proud to sign my name to this important document.”



The Community Partnership Program is a Nebraska Military Department initiative aimed at building trust and enhancing readiness across the state. Ashland joins a growing list of Nebraska cities that have formalized these vital agreements over the past 18 months, including: Norfolk, Columbus, Wahoo, Beatrice, Grand Island, North Platte, Plattsmouth, Gering, Scottsbluff and now Ashland.