Nebraska Lt. Gov. Joe Kelly (left) and Command Sgt. Maj. Dennis Krecklow observe a moment of silence after placing a wreath at Memorial Hill in Ashland, Nebraska, April 27, 2026. The ceremony preceded a formal charter signing to welcome Ashland into the state’s Community Partnership Program. (Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Gauret Stearns)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2026 16:00
|Photo ID:
|9646674
|VIRIN:
|260427-Z-VY191-1020
|Resolution:
|4823x3215
|Size:
|1.83 MB
|Location:
|ASHLAND, NEBRASKA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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Nebraska Military Department expands Community Partnership Program to Ashland
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