Nebraska Military Department expands Community Partnership Program to Ashland

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Nebraska Lt. Gov. Joe Kelly (left) and Command Sgt. Maj. Dennis Krecklow observe a moment of silence after placing a wreath at Memorial Hill in Ashland, Nebraska, April 27, 2026. The ceremony preceded a formal charter signing to welcome Ashland into the state’s Community Partnership Program. (Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Gauret Stearns)