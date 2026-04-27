CBIRF Conducts Annual Gas Chamber Training

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Used chlorobenzalmalononitrile tablets lie on top of a barrel after annual chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear (CBRN) training at Naval Support Facility Indian Head Stump Neck Annex, Maryland, Jan. 9, 2026. The training increased Marines’ confidence in their equipment and maintained proficiency in operating in a CBRN-contaminated environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Amy Espinoza)