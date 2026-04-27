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    CBIRF Conducts Annual Gas Chamber Training [Image 7 of 11]

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    CBIRF Conducts Annual Gas Chamber Training

    STUMP NECK ANNEX, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Amy Espinoza 

    Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF)

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Davis Dunn, a Georgia native and data systems administrator assigned to the Chemical Biological Incident Response Force, breaks the seal of his M-53 field protective mask during annual chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear (CBRN) training at Naval Support Facility Indian Head Stump Neck Annex, Maryland, Jan. 9, 2026. The training increased Marines’ confidence in their equipment and maintained proficiency in operating in a CBRN-contaminated environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Amy Espinoza)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2026
    Date Posted: 04.27.2026 12:02
    Photo ID: 9642418
    VIRIN: 260109-M-GI852-1160
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 11.73 MB
    Location: STUMP NECK ANNEX, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, CBIRF Conducts Annual Gas Chamber Training [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Amy Espinoza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CBIRF Conducts Annual Gas Chamber Training
    CBIRF Conducts Annual Gas Chamber Training
    CBIRF Conducts Annual Gas Chamber Training
    CBIRF Conducts Annual Gas Chamber Training
    CBIRF Conducts Annual Gas Chamber Training
    CBIRF Conducts Annual Gas Chamber Training
    CBIRF Conducts Annual Gas Chamber Training
    CBIRF Conducts Annual Gas Chamber Training
    CBIRF Conducts Annual Gas Chamber Training
    CBIRF Conducts Annual Gas Chamber Training
    CBIRF Conducts Annual Gas Chamber Training

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    TAGS

    CBRN
    Readiness
    CBIRF
    Marines
    Training
    USMC

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