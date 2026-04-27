CBIRF Conducts Annual Gas Chamber Training

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U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. David LopezHeredia, a Texas native and an intelligence specialist assigned to the Chemical Biological Incident Response, tightens his M-53 field protective mask in preparation for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear (CBRN) annual training at Naval Support Facility Indian Head Stump Neck Annex, Maryland, Jan. 9, 2026. The CBRN training served to increase Marines’ confidence in their equipment and maintain proficiency in operating in a CBRN-contaminated environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Amy Espinoza)