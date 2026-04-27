CBIRF Conducts Annual Gas Chamber Training

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U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Tiffany Johnson, an Ohio native and transmissions system operator assigned to the Chemical Biological Incident Response Force, breaks the seal of her M-53 field protective mask during annual chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear (CBRN) training at Naval Support Facility Indian Head Stump Neck Annex, Maryland, Jan. 9, 2026. The training increased Marines’ confidence in their equipment and maintained proficiency in operating in a CBRN-contaminated environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Amy Espinoza)