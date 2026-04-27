U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Mathew Alvarez, a Florida native and a chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear (CBRN) defense specialist assigned to the Chemical Biological Incident Response, heats chlorobenzalmalononitrile tablets, or CS gas, to prepare the gas chamber for CBRN annual training at Naval Support Facility Indian Head Stump Neck Annex, Maryland, Jan. 9, 2026. The CBRN training served to increase Marines’ confidence in their equipment and maintain proficiency in operating in a CBRN-contaminated environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Amy Espinoza)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2026 12:02
|Photo ID:
|9642422
|VIRIN:
|260109-M-GI852-1028
|Resolution:
|8060x5376
|Size:
|9.51 MB
|Location:
|STUMP NECK ANNEX, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CBIRF Conducts Annual Gas Chamber Training [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Amy Espinoza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.