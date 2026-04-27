CBIRF Conducts Annual Gas Chamber Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Christopher Gallagher, a Maryland native and chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear (CBRN) defense specialist assigned to the Chemical Biological Incident Response Force, heats chlorobenzalmalononitrile tablets, or CS gas, to prepare the gas chamber for annual CBRN training at Naval Support Facility Indian Head Stump Neck Annex, Maryland, Jan. 9, 2026. The training increased Marines’ confidence in their equipment and maintained proficiency in operating in a CBRN-contaminated environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Amy Espinoza)