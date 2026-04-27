CBIRF Conducts Annual Gas Chamber Training

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U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Davis Dunn, left, a Georgia native and data systems administrator, Sgt. Tiffany Johnson, center, an Ohio native, and Lance Cpl. Brett Bolen, a Texas native, both transmissions system operators assigned to the Chemical Biological Incident Response Force, clear their M-53 field protective masks of CS gas during annual chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear (CBRN) training at Naval Support Facility Indian Head Stump Neck Annex, Maryland, Jan. 9, 2026. The training increased Marines’ confidence in their equipment and maintained proficiency in operating in a CBRN-contaminated environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Amy Espinoza)