CBIRF Conducts Annual Gas Chamber Training

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U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Matthew Wagner, a Maryland native and a transmission systems operator assigned to the Chemical Biological Incident Response Force, breaks the seal of his M53 field protective mask during annual chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear training at Naval Support Facility Indian Head Stump Neck Annex, Maryland, Jan. 9, 2026. The training increased Marines’ confidence in their equipment and maintained proficiency in operating in a CBRN-contaminated environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Amy Espinoza)