Building the future force: AFAC leadership visits Kadena

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U.S. Air Force retired Lt. Col. Robert Meyer, right, Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps Program senior aerospace science instructor, speaks with U.S. Air Force Accessions Center and Air Force Recruiting Service leadership during a visit at Kadena High School, Okinawa, Japan, April 20, 2026. AFAC leadership met with recruiters, cadets and special warfare units across Okinawa to gain a deeper understanding of how accession programs contribute to operational readiness in the Indo‑Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amy Kelley)