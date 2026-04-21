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    Building the future force: AFAC leadership visits Kadena [Image 7 of 7]

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    Building the future force: AFAC leadership visits Kadena

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.20.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Amy Kelley 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force retired Lt. Col. Robert Meyer, right, Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps Program senior aerospace science instructor, speaks with U.S. Air Force Accessions Center and Air Force Recruiting Service leadership during a visit at Kadena High School, Okinawa, Japan, April 20, 2026. AFAC leadership met with recruiters, cadets and special warfare units across Okinawa to gain a deeper understanding of how accession programs contribute to operational readiness in the Indo‑Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amy Kelley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2026
    Date Posted: 04.26.2026 22:01
    Photo ID: 9641123
    VIRIN: 260420-F-LD348-1763
    Resolution: 5008x3332
    Size: 2.92 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Building the future force: AFAC leadership visits Kadena [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Amy Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Building the future force: AFAC leadership visits Kadena
    Building the future force: AFAC leadership visits Kadena
    Building the future force: AFAC leadership visits Kadena
    Building the future force: AFAC leadership visits Kadena
    Building the future force: AFAC leadership visits Kadena
    Building the future force: AFAC leadership visits Kadena
    Building the future force: AFAC leadership visits Kadena

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    PACAF, 18th Wing, USPACOM, USINDO-PACOM, Indo-PACOM

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