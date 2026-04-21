Building the future force: AFAC leadership visits Kadena

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U.S. Air Force Col. Lisa Guzman, 18th Medical Group commander, greets U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jeffrey W. Nelson, commander of the Air Force Accessions Center and Air Force Recruiting Service during a visit at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 20, 2026. The visit reinforced the Air Force’s commitment to building a ready and resilient force through strong partnerships, deliberate talent development and continued investment in Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amy Kelley)