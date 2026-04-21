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    Building the future force: AFAC leadership visits Kadena [Image 1 of 7]

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    Building the future force: AFAC leadership visits Kadena

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.20.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Amy Kelley 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Lisa Guzman, 18th Medical Group commander, greets U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jeffrey W. Nelson, commander of the Air Force Accessions Center and Air Force Recruiting Service during a visit at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 20, 2026. The visit reinforced the Air Force’s commitment to building a ready and resilient force through strong partnerships, deliberate talent development and continued investment in Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amy Kelley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2026
    Date Posted: 04.26.2026 22:03
    Photo ID: 9641102
    VIRIN: 260420-F-LD348-1070
    Resolution: 4543x3023
    Size: 1.72 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Building the future force: AFAC leadership visits Kadena [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Amy Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Building the future force: AFAC leadership visits Kadena
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    Building the future force: AFAC leadership visits Kadena
    Building the future force: AFAC leadership visits Kadena
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    PACAF, 18th Wing, USPACOM, USINDO-PACOM, Indo-PACOM

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