Building the future force: AFAC leadership visits Kadena

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U.S. Air Force Accessions Center and Air Force Recruiting Service leadership speaks with Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets at Kadena High School, Okinawa, Japan, April 20, 2026. The visit included direct engagement with recruiters and applicants, providing insight into the challenges and opportunities associated with recruiting in a geographically remote and strategically significant region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amy Kelley)