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    Building the future force: AFAC leadership visits Kadena [Image 6 of 7]

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    Building the future force: AFAC leadership visits Kadena

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.20.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Amy Kelley 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Accessions Center and Air Force Recruiting Service leadership speaks with Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets at Kadena High School, Okinawa, Japan, April 20, 2026. The visit included direct engagement with recruiters and applicants, providing insight into the challenges and opportunities associated with recruiting in a geographically remote and strategically significant region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amy Kelley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2026
    Date Posted: 04.26.2026 22:02
    Photo ID: 9641121
    VIRIN: 260420-F-LD348-1632
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.12 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Building the future force: AFAC leadership visits Kadena [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Amy Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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