U.S. Air Force Accessions Center and Air Force Recruiting Service leadership speaks with Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets at Kadena High School, Okinawa, Japan, April 20, 2026. The visit included direct engagement with recruiters and applicants, providing insight into the challenges and opportunities associated with recruiting in a geographically remote and strategically significant region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amy Kelley)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2026 22:02
|Photo ID:
|9641121
|VIRIN:
|260420-F-LD348-1632
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.12 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Building the future force: AFAC leadership visits Kadena [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Amy Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Building the future force: AFAC leadership visits Kadena
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