Building the future force: AFAC leadership visits Kadena

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Amanda Roetto, Torii Station Education Center education services officer, speaks with U.S. Air Force Accessions Center and Air Force Recruiting Service leadership during a visit at Torii Station, Japan, April 20, 2026. The visit focused on strengthening accession programs and building the future force across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amy Kelley)