Amanda Roetto, Torii Station Education Center education services officer, speaks with U.S. Air Force Accessions Center and Air Force Recruiting Service leadership during a visit at Torii Station, Japan, April 20, 2026. The visit focused on strengthening accession programs and building the future force across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amy Kelley)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2026 22:03
|Photo ID:
|9641118
|VIRIN:
|260420-F-LD348-1339
|Resolution:
|5044x3356
|Size:
|2.73 MB
|Location:
|KADENA, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Building the future force: AFAC leadership visits Kadena [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Amy Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Building the future force: AFAC leadership visits Kadena
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