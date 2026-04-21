U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jeffrey W. Nelson, commander of the Air Force Accessions Center and Air Force Recruiting Service, speaks with Col. Lisa Guzman, 18th Medical Group commander, during a visit at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 20, 2026. Leaders discussed processes supporting new recruits through the Military Entrance Processing Station. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amy Kelley)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2026 22:03
|Photo ID:
|9641103
|VIRIN:
|260420-F-LD348-1087
|Resolution:
|5038x3352
|Size:
|2.4 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Building the future force: AFAC leadership visits Kadena [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Amy Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Building the future force: AFAC leadership visits Kadena
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