Date Taken: 04.20.2026 Date Posted: 04.26.2026 22:02 Photo ID: 9641119 VIRIN: 260420-F-LD348-1390 Resolution: 4755x3164 Size: 3.35 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP

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This work, Building the future force: AFAC leadership visits Kadena [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Amy Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.