U.S. Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets greet U.S. Air Force Accessions Center and Air Force Recruiting Service leadership at Kadena High School, Okinawa, Japan, April 20, 2026. The visit emphasized developing future Air Force leaders through citizen development programs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amy Kelley)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2026 22:02
|Photo ID:
|9641119
|VIRIN:
|260420-F-LD348-1390
|Resolution:
|4755x3164
|Size:
|3.35 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Building the future force: AFAC leadership visits Kadena [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Amy Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Building the future force: AFAC leadership visits Kadena
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