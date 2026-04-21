Building the future force: AFAC leadership visits Kadena

Photo By Airman 1st Class Amy Kelley | U.S. Air Force Col. Lisa Guzman, 18th Medical Group commander, greets U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jeffrey W. Nelson, commander of the Air Force Accessions Center and Air Force Recruiting Service during a visit at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 20, 2026. The visit reinforced the Air Force’s commitment to building a ready and resilient force through strong partnerships, deliberate talent development and continued investment in Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amy Kelley) see less | View Image Page

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan - U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jeffrey W. Nelson, commander of the Air Force Accessions Center and Air Force Recruiting Service and Chief Master Sgt. Liz Fetherston, command chief of the Air Force Accessions Center and Air Force Recruiting Service, visited Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 20–21, 2026, to gain firsthand insight into recruiting efforts in the pacific region, assess operational needs and reinforce partnerships that help sustain the Air Force’s recruiting enterprise.

During the visit, AFAC leadership engaged with recruiters, cadets and special warfare units across Okinawa to better understand how accession programs support operational readiness in the Indo-Pacific. Stops included the 18th Medical Group, the Education and Training Center on Torii Station, the AFRS Recruiting Office, the Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps program at Kadena High School, and operational units such as the 320th Special Tactics Squadron and the 31st Rescue Squadron.

Nelson emphasized the importance of developing talent early through accession pipelines such as Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps and citizen development programs like Air Force Junior ROTC.

“I appreciate the hard work of the school leadership and instructors here at Kadena for their commitment to developing young leaders and introducing them to opportunities in service,” said Nelson. “Their partnership plays a key role in supporting our recruiting enterprise.”

The visit included direct engagement with recruiters and applicants, providing insight into the challenges and opportunities associated with recruiting in a geographically remote and strategically significant region.

“Strong recruiting is built through partnerships,” said Tech. Sgt. Brandi Robinson, 369th Recruiting Squadron Pacific operations recruiter. “From testing centers to medical facilities, it takes a coordinated effort to help applicants successfully enter the Air Force and support readiness here at Kadena.”

Nelson also met with special warfare and rescue units to gain a deeper understanding of the operational demands placed on Airmen in the Indo-Pacific. These engagements highlighted the critical role accessions and talent development play in ensuring the right Airmen are prepared to meet evolving mission requirements across the region.

The visit underscored the Air Force’s commitment to developing a ready and resilient force through strong partnerships, deliberate talent management and continued investment in Airmen. By connecting accession programs with operational units, AFAC leadership is helping ensure the service remains postured to meet the demands of the Indo‑Pacific region and future global challenges.