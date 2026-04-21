Building the future force: AFAC leadership visits Kadena

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U.S. Air Force 18th Medical Group leadership and U.S. Air Force Accessions Center and Air Force Recruiting Service leadership stand for a photo during a visit at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 20, 2026. The visit included direct engagement with recruiters and applicants, providing insight into the challenges and opportunities associated with recruiting in a geographically remote and strategically significant region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amy Kelley)