U.S. Air Force 18th Medical Group leadership and U.S. Air Force Accessions Center and Air Force Recruiting Service leadership stand for a photo during a visit at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 20, 2026. The visit included direct engagement with recruiters and applicants, providing insight into the challenges and opportunities associated with recruiting in a geographically remote and strategically significant region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amy Kelley)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2026 22:03
|Photo ID:
|9641104
|VIRIN:
|260420-F-LD348-1210
|Resolution:
|5785x3849
|Size:
|3.49 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Building the future force: AFAC leadership visits Kadena [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Amy Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Building the future force: AFAC leadership visits Kadena
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