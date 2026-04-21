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    Faces of LAMAT 2026 [Image 12 of 12]

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    Faces of LAMAT 2026

    SURINAME

    04.22.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog 

    Air Forces Southern

    U.S. Air Force Reserve Master Sgt. Lauren Hagen, 434th AMDS dental technician, smiles for a photo during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026 mission at Mungra Medical Centre, Nickerie, Suriname, April 22, 2026. The LAMAT 2026 team collectively treated over 2,000 patients, provided over 3,000 eyeglasses and conducted 432 knowledge exchange hours together with their counterparts in Suriname. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2026
    Date Posted: 04.26.2026 19:20
    Photo ID: 9641099
    VIRIN: 260422-F-ZB805-1163
    Resolution: 5627x3751
    Size: 4.97 MB
    Location: SR
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Faces of LAMAT 2026 [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Faces of LAMAT 2026
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    TAGS

    AFRC
    USSOUTHCOM
    Suriname
    AFSOUTH
    AFMS
    LAMAT26

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