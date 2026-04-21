U.S. Air Force Reserve Maj. Kelsey Geiger, 434th Aerospace Medicine Squadron dentist, smiles for a photo during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026 mission at Medische Zending Primary Health Care Center Brownsweg, Suriname, April 16, 2026. Participating in her second medical mission overseas, Geiger applied her dental expertise in a resource-limited environment, helping provide relief to patients who may not have regular access to care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2026 19:20
|Photo ID:
|9641093
|VIRIN:
|260416-F-ZB805-1051
|Resolution:
|4748x3798
|Size:
|4.27 MB
|Location:
|SR
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Faces of LAMAT 2026 [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.