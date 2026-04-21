Faces of LAMAT 2026

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U.S. Air Force Reserve Maj. Kelsey Geiger, 434th Aerospace Medicine Squadron dentist, smiles for a photo with two of her Surinamese patients during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026 mission at Medische Zending Primary Health Care Center Brownsweg, Suriname, April 16, 2026. Participating in her second medical mission overseas, Geiger applied her dental expertise in a resource-limited environment, helping provide relief to patients who may not have regular access to care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)