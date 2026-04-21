Faces of LAMAT 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Surinamese child wears a U.S. Air Force hat while waiting to be seen during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026 mission at Medische Zending Primary Health Care Center Brownsweg, Suriname, April 14, 2026. LAMAT 2026 demonstrates how partnership and solidarity go hand-in-hand—strengthening trust between the United States and regional allies through shared humanitarian goals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)