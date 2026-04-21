U.S. Air Force Reserve Lt. Col. Bret Lehman, 434th Aerospace Medicine Squadron optometrist, smiles for a photo during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026 mission at Mungra Medical Centre, Nickerie, Suriname, April 22, 2026. The LAMAT 2026 team collectively treated over 2,000 patients, provided over 3,000 eyeglasses and conducted 432 knowledge exchange hours together with their counterparts in Suriname. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2026 19:20
|Photo ID:
|9641098
|VIRIN:
|260422-F-ZB805-1021
|Resolution:
|5899x3933
|Size:
|5.4 MB
|Location:
|SR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Faces of LAMAT 2026 [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.