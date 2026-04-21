Faces of LAMAT 2026

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A Surinamese patient laughs with U.S. Air Force Reserve Master Sgt. Jamielynn Babaran, 434th Aerospace Medicine Squadron optometry technician, during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026 mission at Medische Zending Primary Health Care Center Brownsweg, Suriname, April 15, 2026. LAMAT 2026 demonstrates how partnership and solidarity go hand-in-hand—strengthening trust between the United States and regional allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)