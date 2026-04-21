Faces of LAMAT 2026

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A Surinamese child smiles for a photo during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026 mission at Medische Zending Primary Health Care Center Brownsweg, Suriname, April 15, 2026. The LAMAT 2026 team collectively treated over 2,000 patients, provided over 3,000 eyeglasses and conducted 432 knowledge exchange hours together with their counterparts in Suriname. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)