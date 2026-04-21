Faces of LAMAT 2026

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U.S. Air Force Reserve Tech. Sgt. Ryan Emrich, 434th Aerospace Medicine Squadron dental technician, smiles for a photo with a Surinamese medical professional during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026 mission at Medische Zending Primary Health Care Center Brownsweg, Suriname, April 16, 2026. LAMAT 2026 medical teams provided care to more than 2,000 patients while working alongside Surinamese providers to share knowledge and expand access to care across the country. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)